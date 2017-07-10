Serving Jesus and His Vicar

My account of serving as Deacon for Pope Francis during the Corpus Christi Mass and Eucharistic Procession

By Deacon Michael Baggot, LC

I received confirmation from the Vatican that I would serve as a Deacon for the Pope during the Corpus Christi Mass five days after my Diaconate Ordination in St. Peter’s Basilica and on the day of my birthday. It was an honor to know that I would be so close to the Holy Father a month later, but the confirmation message gave no indication of the particular responsibilities I would exercise. I have been blessed to attend numerous Papal Masses during my nearly five years studying in Rome and have quickly learned that there is never a shortage of men in black at such events. I had low expectations regarding my number of concrete duties, but was elated to exercise my ministry for the Successor of Peter.

At our first practice two days before the celebration, a pair of my legionary brother Deacons were immediately assigned to act as ministering Deacons seated next to the Pope. I resigned myself to playing a minor role in the Eucharistic procession. At most, I might help bring a gift at the offertory. Nonetheless, I was happy for my brothers and grateful to play any role whatsoever at the Pope’s celebration of an important solemnity for the Church. I was alarmed, however, when the master of ceremony taking role of the Deacons neglected even to mention my name. I wondered whether they had overbooked and would dismiss me as unnecessary for the liturgical celebration. Perhaps I would need to submit and another request to the Vatican and hope that I would be invited back a few months later. When I inquired about “Michael Baggot,” the priest guiding the practice noticed that he had inadvertently skipped my name and informed me that I too would be a ministering Deacon. While I expected to don a slightly different dalmatic, I still was not quite sure what my role would entail. As the practice continued, however, I realized that from the offertory of the Mass onward I would be serving as the principle Deacon to the Pope.

My words to the Pope before Mass were brief and simple, given that he had limited time to greet each of the Deacons and acolytes gathered to aid him. I assured him that I was praying for him and asked for his prayers as I prepared for my own priestly ordination. I managed to kiss his fisherman’s ring and grasp his hands during an exchange of glances that seemed to last for minutes. I would not, however, have traded an extended conversation for the privileges I would soon enjoy in assisting the Pope’s liturgical celebration.

I lived the Mass with a paradoxical combination of anxiety in my attentive to the practical details of my duties and of joyful awareness of the sublime mysteries I was celebrating in union with the Vicar of Christ. Monsignor John Cihak, a priest from Oregon with years of experience accompanying the Holy Father, led us with both an eye for detail and a peaceful prayerfulness. He strove constantly for perfect execution out of love for the Lord, but never allowed human foibles to rob him of his joyful spirit.

I found myself on Sunday’s Corpus Christi Mass at the Basilica of St. John Lateran carrying the Pope’s chalice to the altar, preparing the altar, and personally passing him the paten and chalice. I then accompanied Pope Francis around the altar as he incensed it to recall our prayers rising to Heaven. He then passed me the thurible he used so that I could incense the Pope himself as he prepared to offer the Eucharistic sacrifice for the crowd of locals and foreign pilgrims gathered for the solemn feast. It was a humbling experience to stand in front of the Pope as he bowed in my direction so that I could aid his preparation to celebrate the most sacred act of our faith. After the consecration of the Body and Blood of Christ, I was then blessed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Vicar of Christ to elevate the chalice as he raised the paten to the glory of God the Father.

After the Mass, I exposed the Blessed Sacrament for a brief moment of Adoration. I was then wrapped with a humeral veil so that I could carry Our Lord to the baldacchino structure that would display Him during the long procession from the Basilica of St. John Lateran to the Basilica of St. Mary Major. An army of torch-bearing acolytes and incense-swinging Deacons surrounded me on the path from the altar to baldacchino. All eyes, including those of the Pope, were turned toward me for this moment. More precisely, all eyes, including those of the Pope, were rightly turned toward Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. The moment I fixed the monstrance in its place in the baldacchino and removed the humeral veil I was but one more disciple in the crowd of adorers. As we approached the Basilica of St. Mary Major, I was again draped in the humeral veil so that I could bring the monstrance from the baldacchino to the Basilica’s altar for another moment of Adoration. I then brought the same monstrance to Holy Father so that he could bless the crowd. As I passed the Blessed Sacrament to Pope, our humeral veils momentarily tangled, slightly prolonging the solemn moment and allowing me to enjoy a bit longer the unforgettable experience of exercising my Diaconate service simultaneously for Jesus Christ and His Vicar.