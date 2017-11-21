Solemnity of Christ the King Letter from Fr. Eduardo Robles-Gil, L.C.

Father Eduardo Robles-Gil, L.C., shares the following letter to the members of Regnum Christi on the occasion of the Solemnity of Christ the King. Father Eduardo offers a reflection on the meaning of the petition “Christ our King, Thy Kingdom come!” In the life of the members of the Regnum Christi Movement.

Rome, November 20, 2017

On the occasion of the Solemnity of Christ the King

To the members of Regnum Christi

Dear friends in Christ,

As we do each year, on the upcoming Solemnity of Christ the King the members of Regnum Christi will come together in every country and locality to give thanks to God for his gifts. In a special way we will thank him for the gift of Regnum Christi and our vocation within this work of God.

This year is somehow special, because throughout it, and especially during the last three months, we have been meeting to pray and reflect on what God wants of the Movement. We have had the territorial assemblies and expressed our opinions and preferences responsibly.

The life of Regnum Christi, like the life of the Church, is a divine-human reality. The two dimensions go together. On the one hand, we know that the Kingdom of Christ is not of this world. On the other hand, our mission as apostles is to be instruments so that the Kingdom might be made present in the world. God is behind everything and shows us his will, but for our part we have to hear it and translate it into life.

What does Jesus Christ, King of the universe, the King of life and history, want for Regnum Christi at this moment? Without a doubt, he wants to help us in this process, which is a bit long and complicated, so that the renewed Statutes will reflect the developments that have occurred over the past few years. But surely he wants something deeper and more important as well. What does he want for each of us?

A few days ago, while praying the breviary, I found a text from Saint Augustine to Proba in the Office of Readings that contains a beautiful commentary on the Our Father. Saint Augustine says there that all the prayers we can possibly make are contained in the Lord’s Prayer. I reflected that the same is true of our prayer that we make daily: “Christ our King, Thy Kingdom Come!” This prayer, that his Kingdom might come, contains in some way what he wants for us and all that we need and want. It contains a synthesis of our charism, spirituality and mission.

Number 13 §1 of the Draft Statutes refers to the reign of Jesus Christ: The Movement is inspired and directed by the ideal of bearing witness to, proclaiming, and building up the Kingdom of Christ. Its motto “Christ our King, thy Kingdom come!” expresses this longing. Therefore, Regnum Christi members, following the inspirations of the Holy Spirit: 1. seek to clothe themselves with Christ in their hearts and works, so that he may reign in their lives through a progressive configuration with Him, and 2. allow themselves to be permeated and moved by Christ’s love for all people, seeking that he may reign in the heart of all people and society.

“Christ our King, thy Kingdom come!” Today we have to say it with longing, gratitude, conviction, joy, commitment and hope. Now, as we finish up with the territorial assemblies, we offer up the same prayer we say every day: May his Kingdom come! May his Regnum Christi come!

Like the Church, sancta et sanctificanda, Regnum Christi always has to be on the path of conversion and renewal. In this sense, Pope Paul VI said forcefully that “the Church must look with penetrating eyes within itself, [and] ponder the mystery of its own being.” Further on he added: “A vivid and lively self-awareness on the part of the Church inevitably leads … [to] the … heroic and impatient struggle for renewal: the struggle to correct those flaws introduced by its members which its own self-examination, mirroring its exemplar, Christ, points out to it and condemns” (see Ecclesiam suam, 9-11). As an institution we are in the midst of this process. God is asking us to be living and intelligent instruments in the present circumstances. He wants us to actively seek the human structures and frameworks that, even though they are always accidental and transient, have their importance and will allow us to institutionalize in the Church what Regnum Christi is and has been.

The charism is a gift of God for us and for the Church, and as such cannot be exhausted in human structures and definitions. It goes way beyond them. Since the first incorporations in 1968, almost 50 years ago, thousands of us have found and followed Jesus Christ in a personal way in Regnum Christi without worrying too much about human structures. It is true that teams, sections, handbooks and other elements helped us, but the fundamental thing was the spirituality centered on Christ.

All of us Regnum Christi members, whatever our branch and life experiences, are also always part of the never-ending process of transformation into Jesus Christ, Lord of life and of history, the King of all, and Lord of Regnum Christi.

This path of conversion, of renewal, demands of us and has to impel us toward a greater life of prayer and union with Christ, “because apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). It is very edifying and a great example to see how at this time, in the face of the challenges that lie ahead, prayer life has become deeper and more intense in various territories and in the different branches of the Movement. Our thirst for God brings us to pray together and ask Christ the King, present in the Eucharist, for the living water that renews us and really transforms us into Him.

Therefore, when we celebrate the Solemnity of Christ the King, the titular feast of our Movement, in our locality, let us beg God fervently to make the Movement his Regnum Christi. However, this will only come about if each of us welcomes Jesus Christ into our hearts and works and configure ourselves with him. We have to ask for this with strength, conviction, and perseverance.

What is it that we long for as we pray with faith and hope that his Kingdom come now and in the future?

We ask God to give us the grace that makes us strive to be his. We ask for the grace that makes us truly commit to allow him to reign in our hearts and to transform our souls into his home, removing the manifestations of individualism and selfishness. We ask that he cleanse us from all stains of the world and attachment to worldliness. We beg him to strengthen us to act in truth as we stand before the enemies of our soul.

When we ask that his Kingdom of love come, we want him to transform our heart and allow us to love as he loves. We want to know how to welcome and love our brothers and sisters in the Movement, with their qualities and frailties, with their ideas and aspirations. We want to know how to find Christ who dwells in the heart of each one of them.

When we ask that his Kingdom of justice and peace come, we want him to allow us to live a renewed communion, just as he desires. We want him to enlighten us and not allow us to be affected by purely human considerations in what we present to the Holy See after the first General Assembly of Regnum Christi.

When we ask that his Kingdom come, we are telling him to make us more courageous apostles, in some sense tireless, because “the harvest is rich and the workers are few” (Matthew 9:37).

I, for my part, ask this from our Lord for all Movement members: that he allow his Kingdom to come to our hearts on this solemnity of Christ the King, and that he continue to transform us into better children of his and daring apostles of his Kingdom in the world, at the service of the Church for the salvation of souls.

Your brother in Christ,

Fr. Eduardo Robles-Gil, L.C.

[Translation from the Spanish original]