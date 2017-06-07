Summer Camp for Body, Brain and Soul

Priests and psychologists agree that summer camp is good for youth.

“The camp experience is recognized by child development professionals as valuable in helping children mature socially, emotionally, intellectually, morally, and physically,” according to the American Camp Association.

“I recently spoke to 300 camp directors about how to make children more resilient to life stress. Summer camps, we discovered, are perfect places to help children optimize their psychosocial development,” wrote Michael Ungar PhD in Psychology Today.

Of course, for Regnum Christ, the summer camp experience means formation in the faith, the availability of the sacraments and inspiration to serve the Church. And…plenty of fun and fellowship.

Challenge and Conquest are Catholic Youth Ministry programs for girls and boys in 5th – 12th grade to grow in knowledge of their Catholic faith, friendship with Christ, and make a difference and positive impact on their families, friends and in the world around them.

Challenge Camps and Conquest Camps are unique experiences for girls and boys to grow in their Catholic faith and make lasting friendships. We have over 20 camps Challenge Camps for girls across the US and Canada. Conquest offers 30+ camps for boys each summer across the US and Canada. Challenge and Conquest Camps have been present for the past 15 years with thousands of campers participating.

Fr Matthew Schneider LC on projectym.com: “I just got back from Arcatheos. It may just be the best summer camp in North America. It was recently rated the second coolest in the world on Cracked.com. The camp is insane with sword battles, staged explosions, and a story-line that grabs you in from the moment the boys arrive.”

Yes, there is a counterpart for young women: Captivenia. (Fewer explosions but just as much imagination and a bit more elegance.)

Valerie and Brian Doran were the spark behind Arcatheos and Captivenia. They describe the camp experience and Regnum Christi family life in a talk from the 2017 convention, March 19 in Mundelein Seminary near Chicago.

