A True Feminist in the Heart of the Church

Marta Rodriguez got a new job in May of 2017, perhaps a job she never expected to have, in a place she never expected to work.

Marta, a consecrated women in Regnum Christi, is the new (actually, the first) director of the office of women’s issues in the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life. It is a new dicastery, created by Pope Francis in 2016, and its prefect is Cardinal Kevin Farrell. And all Marta has to do is help the Church understand women and their appropriate contribution to the world, what it means to be a woman in the world today, and where women are going in the future.

It is a BIG task, but Marta comes to this job after serving as director of the Institute for Higher Women’s Studies (Istituto di Studi Superiori sulla Donna) of the Regina Apostolorum Pontifical Athenaeum in Rome. She is most certainly a feminist, but not the sort you might find leading a protest in the street, throwing rocks, and shouting profanities. No, Marta Rodriguez is a feminist in the heart of the Church, with a heart like Mary.

“This assignment indicates a call from the Church, which for me is a call from God,” Marta said. “I feel very small for this mission, but I sense an interior certainty that God has prepared my heart for this new service he has called me to. Since 2000, I’ve worked continually on women’s issues, both in studies and in action on various projects, one of the most important of which was to help in the founding of the Institute for Higher Women’s Studies in 2003. This institute was born in order to promote the feminine genius, which John Paul II asked for.

“I believe that one of the great challenges for modern women is to discover what it means to be a woman. Once a woman discovers who she is, she ends up discovering the feminine richness; she can contribute to the cultural world and the ecclesial world with much more dedication, much more bravery, much more freedom.

“I feel profound gratitude to the Church, who has sustained and accompanied us mercifully during these years and I’m happy to be able to at the service of the Church from whom we received the Regnum Christi Charism. I don’t go to the dicastery as Marta with my particular history, but as a consecrated woman of Regnum Christi who was given talents by God to serve the whole Church, and I also go accompanied by the prayers of all the consecrated women, consecrated men, my brother Legionaries, and Regnum Christi members.”

We caught up with Marta a few months after she dove into her new assignment, to get her perspective on how she reached this point and how the work is progressing. She agree to answer a few questions…

What was the source of your vocation in Regnum Christi?

Jesus asked for my whole heart since I was a child. I have always been very romantic. I think that I have always been in love with Love. So I remember being afraid at the possibility of being called to celibacy! I did not fear total surrender, sacrifice, poverty, or even obedience. But when I was an adolescent I could not imagine myself without a man by my side, and at least four children.

But Jesus asked for my heart once, a second time, a third time…in simple but very clear ways, speaking right to my heart. Finally I agreed to abandon myself in His arms, trusting that He did know better than me how to make me happy, and that He would not deceive me. When I decided to consecrate my life to Christ, I had one more year to finish high school. It was a hard one. I had everything that a girl would desire to be happy: a wonderful family (I am the fifth of six children), a good education and facility to study anything I wanted, lots of friends. I was put to the test. But I kept trusting God, and decided to accept his call. With time I understood that what God was asking of me was the same thing I had always dreamt, and that He did not want to take away my dreams but to fulfill them. I have had hard moments and difficulties, but I can say that in this 20 years of consecration I have experienced that He is the love that fills my heart and that makes me flourish as woman, and give life.

What has been your educational and apostolic path?

I spent my first two years in the formation center. When I had just turned 20 years old I was sent to Rome, and I have been here since then. My formation and mission have been developed here.

My first mission in Rome was to be part of a “think tank” that reported to the General Directorate of Regnum Christi. Our mission was to develop the “new feminism” that Saint John Paul II launched with his Letter to Women, in 1995. We worked on the ideas and materials that were spread through the operative teams, spread in 12 countries.

After two years I was asked to coordinate the team, and to guide also the operative work. I was very young, and I was “forced” to grow quickly. I found myself giving conferences in international congresses, coordinating 12 teams of people around the world, working with professors, opinion leaders and even with politicians.

Now I look back and I realize how crazy it was. Of course I was not the right person for that job. I made many mistakes. But now I see how much I learned from these years. It was an intense training in many skills: direction, communication, team work, leadership. I also grew in hope and love for the Church. Those years I finished my college studies in education and development, through Anahuac University.

In 2004, I received a new mission assignment. I was called to guide the pastoral work in Rome. I was in charge of the youth and of adolescents, and 10 consecrated women depended on me. I was advisor for our schools and the teams that worked in other cities in Italy. I coordinated the service of14 consecrated women did in 10 parishes. I was part of the pastoral team of our university in Rome, the Universita Europea di Roma, which was just born.

I also coordinated vocations work in Europe. Those were intense years, with beautiful experiences. We started some apostolic projects, organized retreats, formation courses, missions, summer camps. I spent many hours listening to girls from 9 on, adolescents, young girls, moms, and even grandmothers.

That was also a school for me. I learned a lot about the heart of a woman and the human heart in general. In those years I did a masters in philosophy and anthropology.

In 2009, I was called to be the directress of the Institute of Higher Studies of the Pontifical Atheneum Regina Apostolorum, where I continue to serve until my replacement is in place and comfortable. I just love the Institute!

In the past eight years, we built and strengthened so much. Right now we have two main areas of interest, anthropological and family/work. On the anthropological area we have a research team, formed by men and women from different disciplines (philosophers, theologians, psychologists, lawyers, neuroscientists). We have been working since 2014 on the significance of sexual identity.

As a result of this research we published two books, (“Differenza femminile”, published by Aracne; and “Significare il corpo”, by the Atheneum) offered five courses and organized many encounters and seminars on our topics.

On the other area of interest — family and work — we aim to promote the contribution of women to the professional field, and improve work-life balance. I facilitate a group of business leaders and entrepreneurs that have launched a project called “Value@Work”, that has as mission to bring the centrality of the person to the economic and organization models. We have many activities and projects with Value@Work.

The Institute has another beautiful project called “Valore Mamma” that sustains moms and promotes the idea that motherhood has social value that needs to be protected. We have also projects and activities with young people, and many formation activities in general. Working in the Institute I have worked with professors, priests and religious people, politicians, business leaders, young people, people that work in mass media, and even with fashion. It has been so enriching. In this years I have completed a masters in bioethics.

Why were you asked to take on this new assignment?

I had an interview with Cardinal Kevin Farrell, our Prefect, in February, 2016. He asked me to take this job. I could not refuse, because I felt deep inside that God was calling me to serve here. I accepted, saying that I thought God had prepared my heart for this assignment. It was not a matter of skills or competences… those are never sufficient for something like this. I felt called to take this new responsibility with Mary’s heart. Maybe that is my biggest contribution. I asked to maintain the direction of the Institute for two more years so I had time to prepare the new directress, and I was allowed. And I need to keep studying, because last year I started my Doctorate in Philosophy at the Gregorian University.

The dicastery is just a year old — how is it taking form?

We are forming the team. There are still many open spots in the organization, beginning with the sub-secretaries that we are still waiting for. Our Secretary just arrived on the first of September. So it’s a time of resetting and growth. The Pope visited us in late October, and he encouraged us to work with a new mentality, to widen our horizons and listen to the current pulse of the world, so we can preach Christ in new ways. I think this is the atmosphere and intention of all of us.

What are the biggest sources of joy and reward in the job?

I enjoy having such wide horizons, the whole Church! The whole world! Until now I have had a very European view and mentality. Now I am learning to listen to the needs and requests from Africa, Asia, America. That is a big stimulation and very enriching.

I have always enjoyed learning, especially encountering people. I say that I have learned more from people than from books (even if study is so important!). My new position gives me a wonderful window to the world, and so many opportunities to learn.

What are the biggest challenges — even disappointments?

It has been hard for me (and it is still) to detach myself from the university and the people there. The university is like a family for me. I have received a lot of inspiration and motivation from Mary. She became the Mother of the Church when she had only the treasure of her heart with her. I felt something similar when I started to work in the Dicastery. I was called to bear fruit from the Heart of the Church, and that life passed through the little offering of my heart.

I also struggle with rhythm and time. Life in the Vatican has a very different rhythm than outside. Everything needs to be very well thought, analyzed. Now I am not just Marta, but I represent the Holy See. That requires prudence, and decisions require more time. I am not used to that and I get impatient, wishing that things could happen more quickly. I have so much to learn.

You have spent the past 17 years working on “women’s issues” — what does that mean?

I’ve mentioned much of my history, but something that I have not talked about is the pastoral dimension or application of our research. As I was saying, we have worked a lot on the significance of sexual difference, womanhood and manhood. In my “free time” I have developed the pastoral application of these ideas. I first started giving a conference to married women on femininity, explaining it from our body. I was very impressed on how much they were moved at an existential level. I realized that today women don’t know the significance of being a woman. It is a problem of identity. So I developed the course and have given it in different forms to university students, nuns, consecrated women. That led me to develop also the idea of the importance of integrating the sexual and affective dimensions in consecrated life, and in the last two years I have given seven intense courses on that theme to different religious groups. It has been a beautiful experience of the Spirit. I have the thesis that consecration has to be a way to fulfill and make flourish all our femininity. When we are “less woman” we don’t live our consecration to the full. In these courses I have seen the Holy Spirit act deeply in the heart of my sisters, making all things new.

And as a consequence, I have developed this course for priests and seminarians, and given many conferences and courses to groups of them. I think this is the part of my mission that I enjoy the most.

Are you a “feminist”?

There are so many types of feminisms that I think I can identify myself with some of them, and not with others. If I am a feminist that means for me that I believe deeply in the feminine genius, and that I see how much is needed in family, in culture, in politics, science. But I don’t like talking too much about women, or just with women. I think it is time to reflect on the meaning of being a woman and a man, but together. I prefer mixed teams rather than teams formed just by women or just by men. I think that culture and work need the contribution of both together, of the synergy of both. We easily recognize that, but there are so many barriers that block this synergy. I agree in removing those barriers (inside and outside the Church), but I don’t agree with the dialectical interpretation of them, that concludes that men are naturally a source of violence and submission. I think we find our identity in the encounter with the other, and that just together we are truly creative.

Has the Church treated women as second-class citizens?

Sometimes in history, yes. The Church is the Mystical Body of Christ, but it is also a human institution. It is not free of the culture where she lives. In our days I would say that the Church as institution recognizes the dignity of women, and does not consider them as second class citizens at all. A quick view to the teaching of the last four Popes would be enough to prove it.

But one thing is theory and another is life. There are still many cultural barriers and fears. I think we have an important educational challenge ahead. This is one of the points I feel as part of my mission, to promote the collaboration of men and women inside and outside the Church. To do that we need to educate both, priests, religious and lay people, to the proper relationship.

What do you see as the vital role for women in the Church?

Each one of us is a vital member of the body of Christ. As woman, I bring a different perspective than a man. A woman brings, yes, feminine genius and a spiritual motherhood. So rather than see the vital role for women as being particular jobs, titles or positions, I believe the truly vital role is to truly be women in the heart of the Church, nurturing, love, leading, following – as Mary did.