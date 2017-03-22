Women of Influence: Hope for Humanity

3rd Annual Magdalena Institute Symposium

Magdala, Israel | March 5, 2017

International Women’s Day honors the role of women in the world. This year, Magdalena Institute sponsored its 3rd annual Women’s Symposium. The symposium stressed that women’s feminine genius is a gift to be acknowledged, developed and offered to the world. In this way, she becomes an authentic agent of change for humanizing and transforming society.

A multicultural and religious group of 100 people gathered at the Duc In Altum worship center, where Nina Heereman, Sacred Scripture Scholar, offered a reflection on the Feminine Genius of Queen Esther. In light of Queen Esther’s sacrificial and sagacious intercession for her people, Jennifer Ristine, Director of Magdalena Institute, presented 5 women living and working in the Holy Land.

· Amoun Sleem, Director of the Domari Gypsy Society, offers hope for the families in her gypsy community in need of educational support.

· Sandy Shoshani, Director of Bead Chaim, leads a national organization helping women in crisis pregnancies and counseling after the trauma of abortion.

· Yola Reitman, former mossad agent, assisted 12,000 Ethiopian refugees out of the dangers of Ethiopia and Sudan in the 1980s.

· Ana Rosnovski, Director of Musicians of Tomorrow, assists underprivileged and gifted child-musicians with professional music lessons.

· Agnes & Jamal Shehade, Directors of House of Grace, shared their story as mother and son, of their work in the re-integration and rehabilitation of released Arab prisoners in Haifa.

Their testimonies gave a glimpse into the influence of a woman living out her feminine genius and offering a torch of hope to the world.